Tigers Fall to Storm in Tightly Contested Matchup.

By Carl Goenner/ Assistant Sports Director/ Carl_goenner/ St. Cloud Minn.

-On Friday, December 15, 2023, the St. Cloud Tech Boys basketball team fell to Sauk Rapids-Rice 67-69. Izayah Cook led the way for the Storm finishing with 18 points.

The game started close, but Sauk Rapids was able to stay on top and went into half time with a 35-30 lead. The Tigers climbed back into the game in the second half and eventually took the lead. The success would be short lived however, as Sauk Rapids found their footing once again and after several lead swaps came away with a 69-67 win.