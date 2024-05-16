Turn your artwork into a library card through GRRL’s June contest

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Your artwork could be the next Great River Regional Library card!

Central Minn. artists of any age are invited to participate in next month’s Library Card Design Contest for a chance to have their design printed as a library card in all 32 locations.

Judges will select one winner from each age group, which includes youth (0-12), teen (13-19) and adult (20+). Winning submissions are based on creativity, design and how well it communicates the message “why do you love your library?”

Submissions close June 30 with the winning designs available by Sept. for Library Card Sign-Up Month.