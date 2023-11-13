Weekend Wrap

Max Steigauf / Sports Director / @MSteigauf

WSOC: The Huskies soccer team squared off against the Bemidji State Beavers in the NSIC semi-finals this weekend. SCSU controlled most of the first half of play but couldn’t score after 45 minutes. Early in the second half Bemidji would score taking a 1-0 lead. The Beavers added another goal on their way to beating St. Cloud 2-0. The Huskies now wait for the NCAA tournament selection show (on Monday) to see if their season will continue.

WBB: The Huskies women’s basketball team started their season last weekend against the Valley City State Vikings. The Huskies were dominant from the start beating the Vikings 32-15 after the first half. St. Cloud shot 50% from beyond the arc in the second half for 54 points in the second half to cruise to a 77-43 victory. Four Huskies had 10 or more points in the opening game. The team will have a week off before heading to Kenosha Wisconsin on the 18th.

MBB: The men’s basketball team began their season over the weekend as well. On Friday the Huskies played the Pittsburgh State Gorillas. It was back and forth in the first half but St. Cloud pulled away late with a 3 pointer from Lucas Morgan to take a 32-29 lead into half. St. Cloud would never trail in the second on their way to an 80-73 win over the Gorillas. The cardinal and black had another game on Saturday against the Henderson State Reddies. Once again it would be a back and forth first half with St. Cloud leading 32-31. St. Cloud opened the second half with a 13-1 run giving them the lead and their second victory beating Henderson State 74-64

VBALL: St. Cloud wrapped up the volleyball season on the road last weekend. On Friday the Huskies travelled to Sioux Falls to face the Augustana Vikings. St. Cloud won the first set 25-15 before falling in the next set 25-18. The Huskies would take the next two sets 25-21, and 25-19 to take the match 3-1. Sunday would be the biggest challenge against the #1 ranked Wayne State Wildcats. The first set would go to the Wildcats by a slim 27-25 margin. St. Cloud dropped the second set 25-19 but took the third set 26-24 but ended up falling in the fourth set 25-21 to lose the match 3-1.

MHOCK: The men’s hockey teamed waltzed into Kalamazoo Michigan to play the #12 Western Michigan Broncos. The Huskies took game one thanks to a two goal third period. Game two the Huskies turned to Dominic Basse to play hero in the 3-0 win. Senior netminder stopped 23 shots on his way to his third shutout of the season. The Huskies swept the Broncos and currently are atop of the NCHC.