Women’s Hockey Team Shines in East-West Showcase

Max Steigauf / Sports Director

The St. Cloud State Huskies women’s hockey team started the second half of their season playing in the East-West Showcase held in Ridder Arena.

Klara Hymlarova (Left) Celebrates with Allie Cornelius (right) after a goal against the Wildcats. Credit: St. Cloud State Athletics Department

The Huskies would open the second half against the New Hampshire Wildcats. St. Cloud would draw first blood midway through the first period. Klara Hymlarova would net her sixth powerplay goal of the season to give the Huskies a 1-0 lead. The Huskies would start the second period with a bang scoring less than two minutes into the middle frame. Redshirt Senior Allie Cornelius would score her second goal of the season boosting St. Cloud to a 2-0 lead.

In the third period Cornelius would notch her second goal of the game on an empty net goal cementing a 3-0 St. Cloud State victory in their first game of the East-West Showcase. St. Cloud State goalie Jojo Chobak posted her third shutout.

In game two St. Cloud faced the Merrimack Warriors. Once again Klara Hymlarova would lead the Huskies scoring notching her first of two power play goals midway through the second period. eight seconds later Addi Scribner would pot her third goal of the season giving St. Cloud a 2-0 lead. Hymlarova would score one more time on the powerplay in the second period to give the cardinal and black a 3-0 leading heading into the third.

In the third period Merrimack would score once, but Sanni Ahola would keep the Warriors in check stopping 17 shots in in the 3-1 win.

The Huskies are now 13-10 overall and will resume conference play this weekend in Mankato against the Mavericks.