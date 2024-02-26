6th annual “A Walk Together – Uniting Against Sex Trafficking” to raise funds, awareness for sex trafficking problem in Central Minn.

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The Central Minnesota Sexual Assault Center and Shear Dynamics Salon of Waite Park are teaming up again to host the annual 5K walk to raise funds and awareness for the sex trafficking problem in Central Minn.

“A Walk Together – Uniting Against Sex Trafficking” will happen from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 27.

The 6th annual event will help raise money for and bring awareness to the work of the Central Minnesota Sexual Assault Center.

Local law enforcement and survivors have identified St. Cloud as a “training hub” for prostitution in the state, which has the third highest rate of sex trafficking in the nation.

Those who sign up during the “early bird” registration period through March 31 will pay $30. After that, the cost cost goes up to $35. Students pay $15.

To register, visit WalkTogetherMN.org.

All proceeds from the event will go to the Central Minnesota Sexual Assault Center.

Participants are encouraged to bring signs with educational information regarding sex trafficking.