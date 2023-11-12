A chippy matchup leads to a sweep over No. 12 Broncos

By Gavin Nelson / In-Studio Producer / @GavinNelson_WAV

Game 2

Kalamazoo, Mich. – Saturday’s game in the contest versus Western Michigan, you can say without a doubt – was the chippiest game so far this season. St. Cloud State would win it 3-0 in shutout fashion. The Huskies moved their record to (6-4-0 NCHC) on the season whereas Western Michigan’s record is now (4-3-1 NCHC). The all-time record against Western Michigan is (22-13-5)

One of the big highlights to take away from last night’s game was that Veeti Miettinen would score his sixth straight goal in a row. Which now brings his total career goals to 40. Dominic Basse “Big Smooth” would record his 3rd shutout this season.

Photo Credit: Bill Prout (CenterIceView)

Larson said “This has been a tough place for us for probably 5 years now. This group embraced the challenge and they were excited to come in here and try to do something special and get something done in a really tough building to play in.”

The Huskies would open scoring in the middle of the 1st frame at 15:53, where it would be Veeti Miettinen to get the Huskies up 1-0. The rest of the scoring would take place late in the 2nd period where Grant Achan and Joe Molenaar would get the last two goals of the night.

Photo Credit: Bill Prout (CenterIceView)

Larson also commented on the team’s identity “It’s starting to come, were a gritty bunch, where a gritty bunch of rats. That’s how we gotta play. When you’re young, you better play with a lot of energy and you better play with a lot of rat in ya.”

Three Stars of the Game:

1st Star – #29 Veeti, Miettinen (SCSU)

2nd Star – #31 Dominic, Basse (SCSU)

3rd Star – #22 Joe Molenaar (SCSU)

This has been an impressive start to NCHC conference play for the Huskies as they travel back to St. Cloud for week 3.

Up Next:

Friday, November 17th, at 7:30 p.m. CT, and Saturday, November 18th, at 6:00 p.m. CT. St. Cloud State is back at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center as they take on the #18 Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs. You can catch all the action on 88.1 FM KVSC.