Nov 12, 2023
A chippy matchup leads to a sweep over No. 12 Broncos
By Gavin Nelson / In-Studio Producer / @GavinNelson_WAV
Game 2
Kalamazoo, Mich. – Saturday’s game in the contest versus Western Michigan, you can say without a doubt – was the chippiest game so far this season. St. Cloud State would win it 3-0 in shutout fashion. The Huskies moved their record to (6-4-0 NCHC) on the season whereas Western Michigan’s record is now (4-3-1 NCHC). The all-time record against Western Michigan is (22-13-5)
One of the big highlights to take away from last night’s game was that Veeti Miettinen would score his sixth straight goal in a row. Which now brings his total career goals to 40. Dominic Basse “Big Smooth” would record his 3rd shutout this season.
Larson said “This has been a tough place for us for probably 5 years now. This group embraced the challenge and they were excited to come in here and try to do something special and get something done in a really tough building to play in.”
The Huskies would open scoring in the middle of the 1st frame at 15:53, where it would be Veeti Miettinen to get the Huskies up 1-0. The rest of the scoring would take place late in the 2nd period where Grant Achan and Joe Molenaar would get the last two goals of the night.
Larson also commented on the team’s identity “It’s starting to come, were a gritty bunch, where a gritty bunch of rats. That’s how we gotta play. When you’re young, you better play with a lot of energy and you better play with a lot of rat in ya.”
Three Stars of the Game:
1st Star – #29 Veeti, Miettinen (SCSU)
2nd Star – #31 Dominic, Basse (SCSU)
3rd Star – #22 Joe Molenaar (SCSU)
This has been an impressive start to NCHC conference play for the Huskies as they travel back to St. Cloud for week 3.
Up Next:
Friday, November 17th, at 7:30 p.m. CT, and Saturday, November 18th, at 6:00 p.m. CT. St. Cloud State is back at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center as they take on the #18 Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs. You can catch all the action on 88.1 FM KVSC.