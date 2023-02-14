All Women Broadcast Crew for Final Women’s Regular Season Game

KVSC’s Sports department is excited to announce that for the final regular season women’s hockey game will be broadcast by an all women broadcast crew. This will be to celebrate 25 years of women’s college hockey in St. Cloud. This is the first time in KVSC history there will be an all women crew for a women’s hockey game, and we are excited that the game will have huge postseason implications as well! Play-by-play will be done by Olivia Stephes and Color commentary done by Anna Behning.

Due to Trivia the game will be broadcast on 97.5 FM RadioX on Saturday at 3 p.m. with pregame starting at about 2:45 p.m. We hope you tune in for this momentous game.