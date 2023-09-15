Becky Kapell Joins Granite City Radio Theatre on October 4

The 12th season of Granite City Radio Theatre is on the way. Our season premiere episode is Wednesday, October 4th at 7:30 p.m. at the Pioneer Place Theatre with special musical guest Becky Kapell. A vibrant contributor to the Americana music scene in the Twin Cities, Kapell’s most recent album, 2022’s In It to Win It, earned her comparisons to Lucinda Williams and landed on a bevy of lists celebrating the best Minnesota music releases of the year.

The whole crew is back for the new season of Granite City Radio Theatre. Host Jay Terry presides over the show, ace house band Collective Unconscious provides great music all night, Shades Brigade delivers top-notch radio drama, and Dan Barth sends brains whirring with Trivia. Of course, the trusty troupe will keep you laughing with inspired comedy sketches.

You can buy single show tickets for the October 4th show at this link.

Better yet, you can get season tickets for Granite City Radio Theatre to ensure you catch every one of this year’s shows live at the Pioneer Place.

Future dates for season 12 are:

—December 6, 2023

—March 6, 2024

—May 8, 2024

If you can’t make it to the Pioneer Place in downtown St. Cloud for any of these shows, you can listen to Granite City Radio Theatre LIVE on KVSC 88.1 FM!

Granite City Radio Theatre is supported in part by a grant from the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.