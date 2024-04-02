Granite City Radio Theatre Closes Out Season 12 with Musical Guest Dan Murphy

The terrific 12th season of Granite City Radio Theatre reaches its conclusion on Wednesday, May 8th with special musical guest Dan Murphy. The show takes place at the Pioneer Place Theatre, located in downtown St. Cloud.

Murphy was a founding member of the iconic Minneapolis college rock band Soul Asylum, playing lead guitar on all of the group’s first ten albums, including the double platinum 1992 LP Grave Dancers Union. He also wrote or co-wrote some of the band’s very best songs. Murphy gained further fame as one of the central members of the alt-country supergroup Golden Smog and recently teamed with Jeff Arundel, a fellow veteran of the Twin Cities music scene, in the Scarlet Goodbye. With a wealth of history to draw from, Murphy is sure to make the most of the considerable talents of our Granite City Radio Theatre house band, Collective Unconscious, who will back him up in the show.

As usual, host Jay Terry presides over the program, and he’ll be joined by Heather and Mackenzie for uproarious comedy sketches. Your other favorites are back, too: Shades Brigade will deliver dandy radio drama, and Dan Barth will unveil a fiendish trivia contest.

The season finale of KVSC’s Granite City Radio Theatre begins at 7:30 p.m. (CDT). You can listen to the show live at 88.1 FM or online at KVSC.org, but sitting in the audience at Pioneer Place on Fifth is the best place to take it all in. Tickets are still available for the May 8th episode, but they’re going fast. Get yours today!