Monday Night Live Season 32 CD Now Available

The Monday Night Live Season 32 compilation CD is now available for purchase!

Monday Night Live has been a staple on the KVSC airwaves for more than three decades, bringing legions of Minnesota-based acts into the station’s performance studio to deliver fabulous live sets for our listeners. The 32nd season of the show, which aired over the course of the 2022-2023 school year, was among the best we’ve ever had. To commemorate the excellence of that season, we’ve created a two-CD compilation so you can pump some of the very best performances through your speakers or headphones whenever you like.

The collection features 19 tracks from the likes of Pullstring, Twin Citizen, Red Eye Ruby, and many more. The price of the two-disc set is a mere $12.00, and that gets you both a physical copy and a digital download. This is a student-driven project, and all the proceeds from the CD support KVSC, helping us continue to provide the community-driven programming you value.

The easiest way to get your copy of the Monday Night Live Season 32 compilation is by visiting our brand spankin’ new bandcamp page at kvsc.bandcamp.com.