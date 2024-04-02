MNL on the Road Presents Kiss the Tiger in a Free, All Ages Show on April 22

We’re celebrating the finale of the 33rd season of Monday Night Live with another MNL ON THE ROAD! Join us on Monday, April 22 as Minneapolis band Kiss the Tiger takes the stage at the Pioneer Place Theatre in downtown St. Cloud for an hour-long set.

With charismatic powerhouse Meghan Kreidler front and center, Kiss the Tiger play exciting, inventive alternative rock. Their songs have emotional heft and ever-present urgency, qualities that come through especially strongly in their live performances.

MNL on the Road is a FREE, ALL AGES show. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. and the show starts at 9:00 p.m. sharp.

If you can’t make it out to the show, you can listen to Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC-88.1FM, listening live on our website, or watching on UTVS. But we — and Kiss the Tiger — would love to see in the crowd at Pioneer Place.