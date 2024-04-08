MNL Presents: Oister Boy on April 8

The 33rd season of Monday Night Live has only one more episode that emanates from the basement of Stewart Hall, and alternative rock band Oister Boy will be here to help make it a special one.

The Minneapolis five-piece plays big, ferocious rock music, and their live shows are formidable enough that they’ve built a mighty reputation in a short amount of time. Find out firsthand why area music fans have been swarming to their shows by listening to Oister Boy on Monday Night Live. Tune into KVSC-88.1FM at 9:00 p.m. (CDT) on April 1. If You can also stream the broadcast online in a variety of ways or watch Monday Night Live on UTVS.

And don’t forget about the Monday Night Live season finale on April 22, which will be an edition of MNL on the Road featuring Kiss the Tiger.