Buffalo DVS moving to new location

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

BUFFALO, Minn. — Wright County announced Friday that the Buffalo Drive and Vehicle Services (DVS) exam station is relocating “to better serve our customers.”

The new location on Commercial Drive will open to the public on Monday, Dec. 18 with the same Monday-Friday hours.

More services will also be offered at the new location, such as knowledge testing, road-testing, first-time applications and renewals. It will also offer commercial driver’s license road testing and motorcycle skills testing starting in summer 2024.

The former DVS location closed to the public on Tuesday, Nov. 28.