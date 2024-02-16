Feb 16, 2024
Camp Trivia Contest Details
KVSC’s 45th annual Trivia Weekend is February 16-18. CAMP TRIVIA will take teams down a tricky trail for 50 hours in the great outdoors. We’re welcoming first-ever teams and teams that have a long legacy of playing in Your Sound Alternative’s cabin fever–busting contest.
Important Logistics to Know:
- The contest starts at 5:00 p.m. on Friday and the mind-marathon wraps at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday.
- Team information, including phone numbers for calling in answers and conducting other trivia business can be found at this link.
- Questions will be read live on air and streamed. Trivia volunteers and writers are taking a break from 2:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. each night, at which point teams will get some heavy-duty homework.
- You can check scores at the Hourly Score Archive page.
- At 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, there will be an in-person live awards ceremony with an online viewing option from the Ritsche Auditorium at SCSU.
- Radio Nation will join us for the post-party at the Red Carpet Nightclub on Sunday, February 18th.