Camp Trivia Team Registration Is Now Open

Rise and shine, campers! Registration is now open for Camp Trivia: 50 Hours in the Great Outdoors! KVSC’S 45th annual Trivia Weekend takes place February 16-18, 2024.

You can register in person at the KVSC studios (Stewart Hall, SCSU, basement level, room 27) during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.). Or you can download the PDF of the Camp Trivia registration kit, fill it out, and submit it to by mail or email. To register by mail, simply complete the registration form in the packet and mail it to the following address along with a check payment made out to KVSC:

KVSC Radio

Dan Seeger

720 4th Avenue South

27 Stewart Hall, SCSU

St. Cloud, MN 56301

If you register by email, complete the registration form in the packet, scan or photograph it, and email it to Dan Seeger at KVSC using the following address: daniel.seeger@stcloudstate.edu. We will contact you to arrange payment.

Visual Trivia for Camp Trivia will be emailed as a PDF to team captains after a completed registration is received. KVSC will provide hard copies of the Visual Trivia if you register in person.

The deadline to register is 3:00 p.m. on Friday, February 16, 2024.