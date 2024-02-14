Radio Nation Is Set to Play KVSC’s Post-Trivia Party

KVSC is pleased to welcome Radio Nation as the headline act for our annual Trivia Post-Party! The Trivia Post-Party takes place on Sunday, February 18, after the conclusion of KVSC’s 45th annual trivia contest.

After 50 hours in the great outdoors, join us to unwind in one of our favorite indoor spaces. The annual Trivia Post-Party returns to the Red Carpet Nightclub in downtown St. Cloud, and this year admission is FREE! Radio Nation takes the stage to deliver fabulous live music from 9:00 p.m. to midnight, and KVSC staff will be on hand to give you another chance to pick up snazzy Camp Trivia merchandise. It all gets underway after the Sunday night awards ceremony. Help us cap off another great year of your favorite trivia contest!

The Trivia Post-Party is open to all, but you must be 21 or older to gain entry to the Red Carpet Nightclub for this event.