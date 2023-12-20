The KVSC Trivia Phone Bank Needs You

Sometimes even the most contented campers need to hear a friendly voice. That’s why we’re blaring our bugles to rally chatty, cheerful contributors who can get on the line for person-to-person communications with eager answerers.

Your Sound Alternative is seeking volunteers for our 45th annual Trivia Weekend. Great as it is to come inside the big cabin that is Stewart Hall and sample all the campfire cooking that we secure for our volunteers, you can also take calls from Trivia teams remotely, right from the comfort of your own home.

Camp Trivia: 50 Hours in the Great Outdoors will take over the airwaves Friday, February 16 through Sunday, February 18, 2024. The contest will keep teams calling in their guesses for most of the 50 hours, but we are taking overnights (2:00 a.m. – 6:00 a.m.) off to give them time to turn their flashlights onto some diabolical homework!

Please contemplate how you would like to help out in 2024 and complete a simple online form based on your choice. Or you can scan this QR code to get to the form:

If you plan to be a remote volunteer, the earlier you sign up the better. We want to ensure our tech wizards have time to prepare your home set-up and provide training.

If you volunteer 15 hours over the course of Trivia Weekend, we want to reward you with a collectible Camp Trivia T-shirt!