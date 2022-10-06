I-94 Car Fire Wednesday Near Opportunity Drive Results in $5K+ in Damage

By Nyah Adams / News Director

A car fire on I-94 left a vehicle with over $5,000 in damages Wednesday at 7:30 a.m.

Credit: St. Cloud Fire Department

Officials say the fire happened near mile marker 173, which is near Opportunity Drive.

The St. Cloud Fire Department says nobody was injured and the fire was put out quickly.

Firefighters note that traffic was reduced to one lane during the incident. They also say the fire is under investigation by the Office of the Fire Marshall.