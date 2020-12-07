Changes In Store for the 42nd Annual Trivia Weekend

We recently shared some significant changes for Trivia At Play with Team Captains who competed with previous KVSC Trivia Weekend marathons. The new changes are in place to allow for a safe and fun competition in 2021.

You can read about the changes in this newsletter, but here are some key points.

Trivia At Play will be broadcast for 33 hours February 12-14 based on the following schedule:

6 p.m.-12 a.m. Friday

8 a.m. to 12 a.m. Saturday

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday

8 p.m. Trivia Virtual Awards Ceremony

Registration will begin on Thursday, January 7 (although we will post registration forms in-advance), and teams will not register at the KVSC studios. We need the extra time to re-configure our trivia logistics for registration, which will be via USPS Mail and a new online portal, which is in development.

The phone bank will be back! We will post more specific details on the trivia phone bank volunteer page in the coming weeks. Please note, the phone bank will not be at KVSC; our volunteers will be safely taking your guesses from the comfort of their own play pens!

Thank you for your patience as we re-wire and reconnoiter our entire contest for Trivia At Play.