City of Sartell adds Childcare Grant Category to Community Grant Program

Grace Jacobson / News Director

The Sartell City Council added a “Childcare Grant” category to its Community Grant Program for the expansion or new construction of childcare facilities centers.

According to the United Way of Central Minnesota, Sartell is in need of 443 childcare spots.

Regionally, there is a need for over 1,000 spots.

The City says the need for childcare is compounding the workforce shortage crisis, which in turn affects a City’s ability to recruit commercial development.

They say the goal of the addition is to drive childcare spots to assist in the economic and commercial development within the community.

Grant funding will be based off of a Tiered System from $5,000 to $20,000 based on childcare spots created.