Congratulations to LITerally Trivia Teams & Final Scores

We closed the book on another KVSC Trivia Weekend that brought us safely together–or kept many safely distanced–but we all had much needed FUN! A tremendous thank you to our remote and in-person volunteers, and HUGE congratulations to the following teams!

Here are the Final Scores of 2022 which featured 38 hours of trivia madness and overnight homework.

First Place in Division 1 — Stefan’s Dream 23: Stefan Ex Machina

Second Place in Division 1 — It Just Doesn’t Matter

First Place in Division 2 — Nerd Party

First Place in Division 3 — Warm Goat Springs University

In 2022 teams could self-select which Division they would like to compete within when they registered. The results are strictly based on the team scores in the Division they elected to play in. There were 27 teams competing in Division I, 14 teams in Division II and 10 teams participated in Division III.

If you missed the awards ceremony we’ve got you covered here with the video link, thanks to our friends at UTVS-Television.

