Granite City Radio Theatre Welcomes Dave Simonett on Wed. May 3rd

KVSC welcomes Dave Simonett to the season finale of Granite City Radio Theatre on Wednesday, May 3rd at the Pioneer Place Theatre in St. Cloud at 7:30 p.m. Simonett has been a friend of the station over the years, performing with Trampled by Turtles and Dead Man Winter. He’s has spent almost two decades as the lead singer, guitar player and songwriter for the widely popular and beloved bands.

Simonett now steps forward with a shining collection of new solo material for the first time with his new album, Red Tail. Drawing from the outdoors where he grew up in Northern Minnesota, Simonett uses light, weather and imagery to paint introspective, cinematic scenes that are easy to lose yourself in.

Tickets are available RIGHT HERE.

The world’s best house band, Collective Unconscious, will bring their magic to the finale, as well as the creative energy of host Jay Terry, the hilarious skits with Heather and Mackenzie, the ongoing noir drama with Shades Brigade and Dan Barth’s trivia challenge!

The live radio program, with you in the live audience begins sharply at 7:30 p.m.

Granite City Radio Theatre is supported in part by a grant from the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.