Davina Joins Granite City Radio Theatre on Wed. April 28

KVSC’s 9th season of Granite City Radio Theatre continues when welcome musical guest Davina of Davina and the Vagabonds. She is a sassy, smart and soulful artist that will command your attention with the world’s best house band, Collective Unconscious! The show begins at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28th.

Granite City Radio Theatre will be produced live for radio on 88.1FM (and audio streamed) and we’re adding a video stream from the Pioneer Place Theatre in St. Cloud.

Musical guest Davina

Please enjoy and WATCH THE VIDEOSTREAM HERE. The show will appear and go live just prior to 7:30 p.m.

We’re thrilled to welcome back the Shades Brigade crew with new twists as hired mercenaries… on your radio. Jay Terry is set to bring you laughs and poignant observations of living in Central Minnesota. Heather, McKenzie and Dan Barth’s trivia challenge await you at Granite City Radio Theatre.

Our final show date for this season is Wednesday, June 16th with a special guest to be announced.

A grant from the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Legacy Fund and KVSC listener members support this program, thank you!