Dayle Ross and Jojo Chobak Recognized by WCHA

Max Steigauf / Sports Director / @MSteigauf

Two St. Cloud State Huskies were recognized by WCHA after the women’s hockey team split with Wisconsin over the weekend. Dale Ross was recognized as “Defender of the Week” and Jojo Chobak was named the WCHA’s “Goaltender of the Week”.

Dayle Ross skates off the bench in Friday’s game against the Badgers. Photo Credit: St. Cloud State Athletics

Dayle Ross was stellar for the Huskies defense last weekend. Ross blocked a career-high eight shots on Friday night’s “Fill the Bowl game” and added another four blocked shots on Saturday. Ross also tallied an assist on Jenniina Nylund’s game winning goal on Friday. Ross currently leads the WCHA in blocked shots now with 77 which is six more than second place which is held by Grace Wolfe. Dayle also helped the Huskies kill all nine powerplays they faced over the weekend. That helped boost St. Cloud’s penalty kill percentage to 89% which is currently ninth in the NCAA.

Jojo “No-no” Chobak gets ready to make a save against the Badgers’ Lacey Eden. Photo Credit: St. Cloud State Athletics

Jojo Chobak turned in a masterful performance in Friday’s “Fill the Bowl Game”. After two goals being waved off in the first period Chobak settled in to stop all 39 shots she faced. Thanks to her fifth shutout of the year the Huskies beat the Badgers 1-0 on Friday. After Jojo’s Friday performance she also now holds St. Cloud State’s record for most shutouts in a single season with five; earning her the nickname Jojo “No-no” Chobak.

With Ross and Chobak being honored the Huskies have now had four players be named to WCHA weekly honors. (Jojo Chobak 2/6/23, Dayle Ross 2/6/23, Jenniina Nylund 11/28/22, Regan Bulger 11/14/23) The #12 ranked Huskies will travel north to face the #7 ranked Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs this weekend. Game one will be on Friday at 6:00 p.m. and game two will be on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. both games will be broadcasted on 88.1 FM KVSC.