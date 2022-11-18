Did You Know? You Can Be Fined for Plowing or Shoveling Snow on Public Roads

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

The Steams County Highway Department is warning residents that plowing or shoveling snow from driveways or sidewalks onto a public road, across a public road, or dumped onto a public road right of way may be punishable as a misdemeanor.

Courtesy Stearns County

Here’s the reason for the statute. Highway engineers say snow that is pushed across the road or dumped, plowed or shoveled onto a roadway can create a real hazard not only for drivers but also for snowplows. They report even heavy snowplows have been damaged when hitting compacted and frozen snow pushed on the highways.

If you are ticketed, you can face a fine of up to $700 and/or a jail sentence of up to 90 days.



In some parts of the county snow pushed onto a highway causes snowdrifts which are hazardous. The person responsible for putting the snow onto the highway may also be liable in a civil lawsuit if damages or injuries occur.

