Dominic Basse Named NCHC and HCA Goalie of the Month

By Alexander Fern / @AlexInTheBooth

Dominic Basse

Transfer Junior Goaltender Dominic Basse has been named the NCHC Goalie of the month and Hockey Commissioners Association Goalie of the month.

Basse, a 6 foot 6 inch Junior, transferred from Colorado College this season and has already made an immediate impact for the Huskies.

Basse has yet to lose a game, going 4-0-0 in his four October starts, while leading the NCHC in save percentage and goals-against average. His 1.25 goals-against average ranks third nationally, while his .945 save percentage in October is tied for fourth in the NCAA.

The Huskies 6 game winning streak ended against Bemidji State last weekend. But Jaxon Castor was in the net for the loss. Basse got the start on Saturday and played well in 4-1 win. His four-game winning streak to start the season is a career long for Basse, and he’s allowed a goal or less in three of his four starts.

In a year where Head Coach Brett Larson is looking for someone to step up and take over in place for the hole that David Hrenak left when he departed for the NHL, Larson has some work to do because both goalies have looked phenomenal, and Basse’s Goalie of the month honor might help his case.

NEXT SERIES

The Huskies travel east to the rocky mountain state to face the second ranked Denver Pioneers. The Huskies dropped two spots over the weekend from second to fourth and will go to Denver to have the matchup of the number 2 vs number 4 ranked teams. The Huskies trail the all time series between the schools 28-33-3 and haven’t won in Denver since 2016. The Huskies were swept by the Pioneers last season (8-5, 2-0), and the Pioneers went on to win the National Championship. Expect to see Castor play on Friday, and Basse to take over on Sunday for the Huskies, as per usual.

HOW TO LISTEN

This weekends games will be split onto two radio channels with Brian Moos and Alexander Fern on the call. Friday’s game is slated for a 7 MST / 8 CT puck drop and will be on 88.1 KVSC or streaming online on the KVSC website. Saturday’s game is scheduled for a 6 MST / 7 CT puck drop and will be carried on 97.5 FM RadioX or streaming on the RadioX website.