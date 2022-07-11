Fall 2022 Monday Night Live Show Dates Announced

The 31st season of KVSC’s Monday Night Live show, with our media partners UTVS-Television is in the works. The first stop, the show dates for fall semester 2022. All artists and bands should contact KVSC’s Monday Night Live Coordinator Grace. Drop us an email at info@kvsc.org.

September 19, 26

October: 3 10, 17, 24, 31

November: 7, 14, 28

December: 5

Monday Night Live is broadcast from 9-10 p.m. from the KVSC Performance Studio and is simulcast on UTVS-Television.