Free Annual MLK Community Celebration Returning To St. Cloud January 15th-17th

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

You are invited to the 2022 community celebration honoring Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King from January 15th to the 17th.

This free hybrid event features the theme “Trust & Healing in the Beloved Community.” It’s aim is providing attendees with tools to create and maintain meaningful relationships even though things are uncertain.

Events held throughout the weekend will be at the Great Rivers Regional Library and Jubilee Church.

A key part of this event throughout the years has been the community conversation which will be hosted by the MLK Community Celebration committee following a presentation led by Dr. Artika. Many other community leaders will have roles during this special celebration such as; St. Cloud State University President Robbyn Wacker, Mayor Dave Kleis, St. Cloud Technical & Community College President Dr. Annesa Cheek along with others.

The event will be held both in-person and over Zoom for anyone wishing to attend. To register or find events visit St. Cloud State University’s website for more information.