‘House of Pizza’s’ Sartell location being shut down

By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director

After 20 years of service, House of Pizza in Sartell will close its doors on Feb. 25.

According to the press release, the decision to close the Sartell location came after a disagreement with the property owner.

House of Pizza has been trying to renew the lease for the past 10 months; however, the landlord refused, as $40,000 in improvements would have needed to be done.

The lease issues caused legal action to be taken back in Nov. 2023.

Negotiations broke down in Jan. of this year, and House of Pizza agreed to leave the space by March 1 to settle the dispute.

House of Pizza will consider a new spot in Sartell or the surrounding area. Proposals will be accepted, and can be sent to INFO@HouseOfPizzaMN.com.