Huskies beat Broncos 3-2 in a thriller end

Game 1

Kalamazoo, Mich. – The second weekend of NCHC play opened up with a big win for St. Cloud State, as the Huskies would beat the Broncos 3-2. This win comes after sweeping (RV) Miami University last weekend. 3-2 (game 1), 6-0 (game 2).

For the first 18 minutes of the game, it would be a lot of back and forth between both clubs, until 18 minutes and 17 seconds in, Western Michigan would get the first score of the night. Their first goal on the night would be assisted by Washe and Larkin with Joe Cassetti being the scorer. Then things would remain quiet until about midway through the 2nd period.

At 13 minutes and 44 seconds into the second, St. Cloud would mark their first goal on the night assisted by Ingram, and Rogers, with the goal scorer being Barrett Hall. The rest of the scoring would happen throughout the duration of the 3rd period, where the game would end in a thriller, where the officials would add 2.3 seconds to the clock after the previous play went under review after the game clock hit 0.

The rest of the scorers for the night would be Luke Grainger, Jack Rogers, and Veeti Miettinen. “Showed me a lot about the team and their resilience.” – Larson (head coach)

Total shots on goal would be in favor of St. Cloud 25-24. “Just looked really poised for a rink that gets really scrambly, a lot of energy in here. It didn’t look like it threw him off his game. He just looked composed. He’s at his best when he doesn’t look like he’s all over the place. The guy’s nickname for him, is the Big Smooth. When he’s kind of smooth and just big, and that’s how he looked like tonight” – Larson (head coach)

Western would win the faceoff dot 38-26. The Huskies would also go 0-2 on their power play, whereas the Broncos would go 0-1.

Three Stars of the Game:

1st Star – #29 Veeti, Miettinen (SCSU)

2nd Star – #8 Joe Cassetti (WMU)

3rd Star – #20 Jack Rogers (SCSU)

Up Next:

The Huskies look to earn their second sweep of the season, as they take on Western Michigan in game two on Saturday, November 11th. Puck drop is set for 5:07 p.m. CT on Your Sound Alternative 88.1 FM KVSC.