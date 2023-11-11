Huskies Pummel Vikings for 34 Point Win

By Carl Goenner/ Assistant Sport Director/ @carl_goenner/ St. Cloud Minn. -On Nov. 11, 2023, the St. Cloud State women’s basketball team hosted Valley City State for an exhibition matchup. The offensive was firing on all cylinders and Dru Henning led the way finishing with 12 points and 2 steals in the Huskies 77-43 win.

After finishing the first half shooting 50% from beyond the arch, Morgan Draheim then drained a 3-pointer to kick off the third quarter. The Huskies then were able to get the whole team in on the offensive fire-show and shot 60% from the field in the fourth quarter to earn a 77-43 win.