Hwy 10/Hwy 23 construction resumes March 18

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Drivers in St. Cloud can expect delays starting next week as construction resumes on the MnDOT Highway 10 and 23 interchange improvements.

Starting Monday, March 18, Highway 10 and 23 will be reduced to one lane in each direction near the interchange.

Other delays include the last two access ramps being closed along with the intersection at 4th Street, eastbound Highway 10 and West Frontage Road.

The City of St. Cloud says construction should be complete by Nov. 1, 2024.

Detours will be posted.