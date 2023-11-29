Join KVSC and WHY NOT for the First MNL ON THE ROAD

KVSC’s 33rd season of Monday Night Live escapes the basement of Stewart Hall for the first-ever MNL on the Road on Monday, December 4. We’re welcoming Minneapolis trio WHY NOT to the stage at the Pioneer Place Theatre in St. Cloud for a free, all ages show.

Doors open at 8:30 p.m. and the show starts at 9:00 p.m. sharp. Upgrade from listener to concert attendee and come join us for the one-hour live performance by the band that Mpls.St.Paul Magazine celebrated as delivering “smart, fast, decadently loud music.”

If you can’t make it out to the show, you can listen to Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC 88.1FM, streaming online, or watching on UTVS. Really, though, you should come out to Pioneer Place on Fifth.