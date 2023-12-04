Join Us for Granite City Radio Theatre on December 6

We’re sorry to announce that Emily Haavik won’t be able to join us as scheduled for this week’s Granite City Radio Theatre. We are working to reschedule Emily for a later date.

For now, though, the show must go on: This Wednesday, grab or seat or tune in for live music from Collective Unconscious, radio drama from Shades Brigade, trivia with Dan Barth, and comedy with host Jay Terry and crew.

The Granite City Radio Theatre episode begins at 7:30 p.m. (CST). You can listen to the show live at 88.1 FM or online at KVSC.org, but sitting in the audience at Pioneer Place on Fifth is the best place to take it all in. Buy single show tickets for the December 6th episode at this link. Alternatively, season tickets for Granite City Radio Theatre are still available, allowing you to secure your spot for this December show and upcoming spring dates.