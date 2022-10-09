KVSC Presents Great Gatsby LIVE Radio Show at GREAT Theatre’s Helgeson Learning Lab

Your Sound Alternative is presenting the Great Gatsby with our theatrical partners, the GREAT Theatre, on Saturday, November 5 at the Helgeson Learning Lab in Waite Park. The show starts promptly at 7:30 p.m. and will feature a live audience (you) and will be broadcast live on the air and streamed on KVSC.org.

Before we continue old sport, here’s where you can ORDER TICKETS and be part of the production, tickets are just $10 each!

The radio play tells the classic Jazz Age story of Jay Gatsby, a self-made millionaire and his pursuit of Daisy Buchanan, the love of his life. A talented ensemble brings more than two dozen characters from the novel to the stage of the Helgeson Learning Lab with a live audience, and LIVE on KVSC 88.1FM, punctuated by 40s-era commercials.

It’s a story of triumph and tragedy that reflects the decadence of the Jazz Age and the perils of the American Dream.

This event is made possible by a grant from the Minnesota Arts and Cultural History Fund and by KVSC’s listener members.