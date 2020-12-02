KVSC Presents GREAT Theatre’s Miracle on 34th Street Radio Play

KVSC is presenting GREAT Theatre’s live musical radio play of Miracle on 34th Street as a holiday gift to you, from all of us.

The radio broadcast begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, December 18th on 88.1FM and will be livestreamed. The production features a local cast performing at GREAT Theatre’s Helgeson Learning Lab and is sound engineered by KVSC’s Jim Gray and Lindsey Lounsbury.

Gather your family for the holiday classic based on the 1947 movie of the same name and delivered as an old-time radio play. This heartwarming holiday classic tells the story of the last-minute replacement Santa for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade who claims to be the real Kris Kringle.

Watch the miracle unfold when the belief of a little girl makes all the difference in this iconic story. Full of laughs, holiday magic and music, it’s perfect for families looking for a way to bring the joy of live theatre into their home for the holidays.