KVSC’s Trivia Weekend Dates for 2023

The dates for KVSC’s 44th annual Trivia Weekend are set. Join us February 17-19, 2023 for a weekend full of factoids, fun and the search for the meaningless answers!

The theme for the weekend is not yet decided. We aim to reveal the theme every August, giving competitors more than 6 months to ruminate on the potential theme-based questions and should they hold their annual PopTart and beer hour.

Until then, note the dates on your collective calendars and share the news!