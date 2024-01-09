LIVE ON KEXP: Frankie and the Witch Fingers

TODAY at 4:30 pm, it’s Live on KEXP on KVSC!

On the show this time, it’s the bubbling up from the psychedelic tar pits of L.A., Frankie and the Witch Fingers have been a constant source of primordial groove for the better part of the last decade.

Formed and incubated in Bloomington, IN before moving west to scrap with Los Angeles’ garage rock rabble, the band evolved from cavern-clawed echo merchants to architects of prog-infected psych epics that evoke a shift in reality.

