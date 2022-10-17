Mayor Dave Kleis Announces a $1.09-Million Grant to Maintain Water Treatment in the Mississippi

By Nyah Adams / News Director

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis is announcing a $1.09-million grant to maintain water treatment in St. Cloud.

Credit: City of St. Cloud

Mayor Kleis says the grant will also expand efforts to recover energy as well as creating alternative fuel sources. Currently the City of St. Cloud’s facilities produce six-million kilowatt’s per hour which is enough to take the facility off the electrical grid 98% of the time.

Officials say the funding comes from he LCCMR Emerging Issues grant provided by the Minnesota Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund. The fund was constitutionally established by Minnesota citizens to assist in the protection, conservation, preservation and enhancement of Minnesota’s natural resources.

Officials note the importance of the grant as it will produce clean and safe water that is constantly being released into the Mississippi River that flows throughout the United States.