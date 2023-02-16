Feb 16, 2023

Metro Bus to Resume Sartell’s Route 32 Fixed Route Service

Nyah Adams / KVSC reporter

Metro Bus is resuming their Sartell Fixed Route 32 service starting May 7th.

The company says the regaining of Route 32 will bring their on-demand ConneX services to an end.

The fare of $1.25 will remain. Those who have a Metro Bus Smart Ride Card will automatically be credited with two hours of free travel from anywhere as long as it is a fixed route system.

A printed and digital schedule will be available April, 3rd. The pickup location for the Route 32 service run hourly from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.

Route 32 will serve the following Sartell locations:

  • Sartell Medical Center
  • CentraCare Plaza
  • Coborn’s Marketplace
  • Sartell City Hall
  • Sartell High Shool
  • Oak Ridge Elementary
  • Riverside Plaza
  • Sartell Mobile Home Park
  • Country Manor

For information on reduced fare rates and payment options, visit Ride Metro Bus.

