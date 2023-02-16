Feb 16, 2023
Metro Bus to Resume Sartell’s Route 32 Fixed Route Service
Nyah Adams / KVSC reporter
Metro Bus is resuming their Sartell Fixed Route 32 service starting May 7th.
The company says the regaining of Route 32 will bring their on-demand ConneX services to an end.
The fare of $1.25 will remain. Those who have a Metro Bus Smart Ride Card will automatically be credited with two hours of free travel from anywhere as long as it is a fixed route system.
A printed and digital schedule will be available April, 3rd. The pickup location for the Route 32 service run hourly from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.
Route 32 will serve the following Sartell locations:
- Sartell Medical Center
- CentraCare Plaza
- Coborn’s Marketplace
- Sartell City Hall
- Sartell High Shool
- Oak Ridge Elementary
- Riverside Plaza
- Sartell Mobile Home Park
- Country Manor
For information on reduced fare rates and payment options, visit Ride Metro Bus.