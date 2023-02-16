Metro Bus to Resume Sartell’s Route 32 Fixed Route Service

Nyah Adams / KVSC reporter

Metro Bus is resuming their Sartell Fixed Route 32 service starting May 7th.

The company says the regaining of Route 32 will bring their on-demand ConneX services to an end.

The fare of $1.25 will remain. Those who have a Metro Bus Smart Ride Card will automatically be credited with two hours of free travel from anywhere as long as it is a fixed route system.

A printed and digital schedule will be available April, 3rd. The pickup location for the Route 32 service run hourly from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.

Route 32 will serve the following Sartell locations:

Sartell Medical Center

CentraCare Plaza

Coborn’s Marketplace

Sartell City Hall

Sartell High Shool

Oak Ridge Elementary

Riverside Plaza

Sartell Mobile Home Park

Country Manor

For information on reduced fare rates and payment options, visit Ride Metro Bus.