MNL Presents: Annie and the Bang Bang on November 13

KVSC’s 33rd season of Monday Night Live welcomes Annie and the Bang Bangon on November 13 at 9 p.m.

Annie and the Bang Bang are a Minneapolis band. A mood ring of rock and roll, they genre hop from dreamy folkpop to swampy psychedelic grooves to a grunge-meets-classic rock vibe, crafting musical gems that value energy, animal intelligence, poetry, and mischief.

Annie believes songwriting is an act of spiritual archeology and so sifts through words to find bones of song, telling stories about being a person in a world full of complicated people. She relies on the artistry, thick invention, and dig-right-down-into-it-ness of the Bang Bang: the stacked chording and “just what the song wants” guitar of John Riedlinger, the lead-with-the-heart bass monster that is Kari Tweiten, and the heavy adventure and sharp, corner-turning drums of Mike Kittel.

The band has found, over the years, a collaborative sweet spot — all members contribute song ideas, and all members have a similar work ethic: focus and joy in the making, fulfilled by connection and community in the delivering. Their dedication to craft shares equal footing with a penchant for novelty, discovery, and play.



The band will take the stage of Your Sound Alternative’s Performance Studio at 9:00 p.m. on Monday, November 13 for a one-hour live performance. You can listen to Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC 88.1FM, stream online, or watch it live on UTVS.