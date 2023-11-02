MNL Presents: Delicate Friend on November 6

KVSC’s 33rd season of Monday Night Live welcomes Delicate Friend on November 6 at 9 p.m.

Delicate Friend is a witchy alt-rock project from Minneapolis, MN including Andrea Leonard (guitar/singer-songwriter), Dan Crist (drums), Rachel Bearinger (lead guitar), and Kourtney Ryan (bass). They pull together their love of 90s rock, emo, and folk-rock to make a unique, moody sound.

The band will take the stage of Your Sound Alternative’s Performance Studio at 9:00 p.m. on Monday, November 6 for a one-hour live performance. You can listen to Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC 88.1FM, stream online, or watch it live on UTVS.