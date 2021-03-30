MNL PRESENTS: Keep for Cheap on April 5

KVSC’s Monday Night Live welcomes Keep For Cheap on April 5th starting at 9 p.m.

Keep for Cheap is a folk/indie/prairie-rock band based in St. Paul, and is characterized by harmonious vocals and twangy, flower-powery instrumentals. The group is comprised of five spirited and ambitious musicians. Although they are most passionate about making meaningful music that audiences can connect with, they also value authenticity, expression, acceptance, and most importantly having fun! They just released their debut EP (extended playlist), called “Get Along.”

Keep for Cheap will take the stage of Your Sound Alternative’s Performance Studio at 9 p.m. on Monday, April 5 for a one-hour live performance. You can listen to Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC 88.1FM, stream online, or watch it live on UTVS.