MNL Presents: Killed by Kiwis on January 22nd

KVSC’s 33rd season of Monday Night Live continues as we are excited to welcome Killed by Kiwis on Monday, January 22nd.

A Minneapolis band, that takes inspiration from glam rock, synthwave, pop punk, and psychedelia. Killed by Kiwis forges a sound that frequently crosses genres and themes.

The band will take the stage of Your Sound Alternative’s Performance Studio at 9:00 p.m. on Monday, January 22nd for a one-hour live performance. You can listen to Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC 88.1FM, stream online, or watch it live on UTVS.