MNL Presents: OB on April 4

KVSC’s 30th season of Monday Night Live welcomes OB on April 4th starting at 9 p.m.

OB is an independent hip-hop and rapper from Minneapolis. Check out OB from the comfort of your home before you see him live this summer.

Listen to OB’s latest songs “Love Yourself” and “Take Hits.”

OB will take the stage of Your Sound Alternative’s Performance Studio at 9 p.m. on Monday, April 4th for a one-hour live performance. You can listen to Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC 88.1FM, stream online, or watch it live on UTVS.