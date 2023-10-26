MNL Presents: Silver Warehouse on October 30

KVSC’s 33rd season of Monday Night Live welcomes Silver Warehouse on October 30 at 9 p.m.

Silver Warehouse ushers in the newest wave of Minnesota’s iconic indie rock. These chaps crossed paths in the frigid outskirts of civilization, all attending the University of North Dakota. A string of secret concerts in the tunnel system beneath campus revealed that this band was no joke. Quite literally born underground, Silver Warehouse was clamoring for the surface from the get-go.

Their buoyant vocal melodies and shimmering guitar riffs quickly garnered over 3 million streams worldwide, launching them into an onslaught of shows around the midwest, including a headline at First Avenue’s 7th Street Entry in Minneapolis.

The band’s debut album, ‘Golden Days’, reminds us that today’s troubles are tomorrow’s yearnings; a message for the young, the fearful, and the frustrated. The record was distilled from the full range of human emotion, by five sprightly gents aloof on the treacherous journey that is rock and roll.



The band will take the stage of Your Sound Alternative’s Performance Studio at 9:00 p.m. on Monday, October 30 for a one-hour live performance. You can listen to Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC 88.1FM, stream online, or watch it live on UTVS.