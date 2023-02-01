MNL Presents: The Black Wine on January 30

KVSC’s 32nd season of Monday Night Live welcomes Black Wine on January 30th starting at 9 p.m.

Black Wine is a four piece band from Minneapolis. The band’s musical genre is brand new – and it’s called HYPE! HYPE music blends Rock, Rap, Punk and Blues. Shows typically see several Motorhead songs in the set. Be on the lookout for their forthcoming debut full length vinyl called, “Controlled Chaos,” which is set to emerge in late 2022 or very early 2023.

This band will take the stage of Your Sound Alternative’s Performance Studio at 9 p.m. on Monday, January 30th for a one-hour live performance. You can listen to Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC 88.1FM, stream online, or watch it live on UTVS.