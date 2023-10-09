MNL Presents: The Dead Century on October 9

KVSC’s 33rd season of Monday Night Live welcomes The Dead Century on October 9 at 9 p.m.

This band founded by brothers Nick and JP Check, The Dead Century is an indie rock band based in the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul. They work in narrative-driven and guitar-forward music.



The band will take the stage of Your Sound Alternative’s Performance Studio at 9 p.m. on Monday, October 9 for a one-hour live performance. You can listen to Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC 88.1FM, stream online, or watch it live on UTVS.