MNL Presents: Dial Tone on October 23

KVSC’s 33rd season of Monday Night Live welcomes Dial Tone on October 23 at 9 p.m.



Dial Tone is an up-and-coming pop-punk group made up of three University of Minnesota students. Inspired by Minneapolis’ history of alternative music, their songs feature catchy guitar riffs, upbeat tempos, and lyricism that externalizes the band’s stream of consciousness. The band finds the fun within excessive sentimentality baked in optimistic cynicism.



The band will take the stage of Your Sound Alternative’s Performance Studio at 9:00 p.m. on Monday, October 23 for a one-hour live performance. You can listen to Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC 88.1FM, stream online, or watch it live on UTVS.