MNL PRESENTS: The Hunt On November 15

KVSC’s 30th season of Monday Night Live welcomes The Hunt on November 15th starting at 9 p.m.

Young and local St. Cloud band “The Hunt” is a 4-piece rock and roll band. They may be young, but their influences are as old as rock’ n roll itself. They perform both covers and originals and have been starting to play more and more shows in central Minnesota. Cover songs range from Cash, Petty, Metallica and The Warning but their true passion is writing their own music.

The Hunt will take the stage of Your Sound Alternative’s Performance Studio at 9 p.m. on Monday, November 15th for a one-hour live performance. You can listen to Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC 88.1FM, stream online, or watch it live on UTVS.